Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.70

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.