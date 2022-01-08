Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.81. 14,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 560,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
