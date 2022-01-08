Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.81. 14,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 560,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last 90 days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCO)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

