Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.41.

Ternium stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,371,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.