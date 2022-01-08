Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $918.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.