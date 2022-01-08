HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HEXO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.22 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEXO. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 86.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 141,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 119.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.