NuCypher Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $454.00 million and $40.48 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006045 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.