Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.59.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

