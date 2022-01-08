Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Cormark lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.70.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.50. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$15.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.13%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.