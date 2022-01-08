Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

