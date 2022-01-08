CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CRY stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $799.97 million, a P/E ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CryoLife by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife in the third quarter worth about $1,241,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

