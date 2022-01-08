Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

