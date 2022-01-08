Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 445,307 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Bancolombia worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

