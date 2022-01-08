Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.22 Million Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 445,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Bancolombia worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $5,864,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $3,049,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CIB opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.