Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endava were worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $5,731,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Endava by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

