Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.

DPZ opened at $508.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

