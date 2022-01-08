Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $48.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.