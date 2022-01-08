HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.56.

HEICO stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

