Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

NYSE TPC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

