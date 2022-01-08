TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE TTI opened at $3.09 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.