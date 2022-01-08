Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $79.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.15.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.