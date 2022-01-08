AllSafe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $122,365.55 and approximately $52.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

