Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

