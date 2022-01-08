Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.83 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 113.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

