Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $31,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

