Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

