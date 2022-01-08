Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $31.56 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 685,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 585,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $31,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

