Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

NYSE:FR opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.