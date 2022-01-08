Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 35,759 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

