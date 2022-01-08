Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after buying an additional 343,187 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

