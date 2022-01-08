Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $807.99 and a 200-day moving average of $815.29. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.59.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

