Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.03 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $33,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.