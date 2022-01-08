Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $370.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

