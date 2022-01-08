Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,518 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 360.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 125,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Costamare worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Costamare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.