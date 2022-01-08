Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

