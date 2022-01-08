Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after purchasing an additional 215,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE JHG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.