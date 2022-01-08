Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $123.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

