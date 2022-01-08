CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

CYBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.