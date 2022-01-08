SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

SGSOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $32.34 on Friday. SGS has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

