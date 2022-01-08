Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.75.
LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Lennar by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Lennar by 110.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.