10,702 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

