Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

