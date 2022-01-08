Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. National Pension Service grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

