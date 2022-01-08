Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.59 and a 200 day moving average of $364.28. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $238.37 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

