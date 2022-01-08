Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

