Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.14.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gentherm by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.