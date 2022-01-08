Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
