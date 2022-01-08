Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

