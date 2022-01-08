Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Drops By 25.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Camtek has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

