Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNS opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

