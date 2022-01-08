Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $90.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

