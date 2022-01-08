Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

